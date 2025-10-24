OpenAI released its new web browser, Atlas, in a bid to become our main conduit to the internet.

Plus, we learned this week that Amazon may be planning to expand its use of robots and shrink its use of humans at its warehouses.

And this week's disruptive outage at Amazon Web Services reminded us of just how much we depend on cloud computing, even for a good night's sleep.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo discussed all of this with Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at the venture firm Collab Capital, for this week’s Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

