Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Tech

Subscribe:

Oct 24, 2025

Bytes: Week in Review - OpenAI's new browser, Amazon's automated future and the AWS outage freezes smart beds

Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, joins Marketplace’s Nova Safo for this week’s Tech Bytes: Week in Review

Download
Bytes: Week in Review - OpenAI's new browser, Amazon's automated future and the AWS outage freezes smart beds
Noah Berger/Getty Images for Amazon Web Services

Subscribe:

OpenAI released its new web browser, Atlas, in a bid to become our main conduit to the internet.

Plus, we learned this week that Amazon may be planning to expand its use of robots and shrink its use of humans at its warehouses.

And this week's disruptive outage at Amazon Web Services reminded us of just how much we depend on cloud computing, even for a good night's sleep.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo discussed all of this with Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at the venture firm Collab Capital, for this week’s Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

More on everything we talked about

OpenAI launches Atlas browser to compete with Google Chrome - from The Associated Press

OpenAI’s Atlas Browser Takes Direct Aim at Google Chrome - from WIRED

Amazon Plans to Replace More Than Half a Million Jobs With Robots - from The New York Times

Amazon hopes to replace 600,000 US workers with robots, according to leaked documents - from The Verge

This Week's AWS Crash Made Smart Beds Overheat, Get Stuck In Wrong Position - from PC Mag

The Team

OpenAI's browser, automated Amazon, and the AWS outage