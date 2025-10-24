Getting down to the nuts and bolts of the trade war

A Rhode Island fastener supplier reveals how he’s keeping his small business afloat. Also: trade negotiations with Canada and a presidential pardon.
President Trump said late last night that he’s ending trade negotiations with Canada. The president cited an ad from the province of Ontario which features former president Ronald Reagan criticizing trade barriers.
President Trump has pardoned the founder of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. Changpeng Zhao served a 4-month prison sentence last year on charges related to money laundering.
“The economy broadly is still going OK, but we are struggling with the cost of goods,” said Rob Lehmann of Fair Wind Fasteners.