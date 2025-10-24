Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Marketplace Morning Report

Oct 24, 2025

Getting down to the nuts and bolts of the trade war

A Rhode Island fastener supplier reveals how he’s keeping his small business afloat. Also: trade negotiations with Canada and a presidential pardon.

Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

