Oct 23, 2025

The aerospace industry is betting on hybrid air taxis

Henry Epp, reporter at Marketplace, says the electrification of aircrafts didn't deliver on range; hence, the move to developing hybrid flights.

Kinwun/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The promise has been titillating: quiet, electric taxis taking off vertically, floating over urban traffic. The consulting firm McKinsey says in a matter of five years, flying taxi fleets could rival airlines in size.

Well, maybe. It's already taking longer than predicted. Marketplace’s Henry Epp has been tracking the industry and its evolution.

