Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Oct 22, 2025

Why is Trump throwing money at the Argentine peso?

The planned currency exchange comes with major repayment risks. Plus: Storm cleanup, state capitalism and the AI stock market.

Download
Why is Trump throwing money at the Argentine peso?
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

Why is Trump throwing money at the Argentine peso?