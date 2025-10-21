Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Million Bazillion

Season 9Episode 5Oct 21, 2025

How do stocks make money?

Bridget and Ryan take Wall Street!

Binglin Hu

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal needs a bit of help doing his classic “The Numbers” stock market segment so Ryan jumps in to save the day. The only problem is, he has no idea what any of it means. Ryan and Bridget head to Wall Street to learn about the stock market and answer Aditya’s question: how do stocks make money? Things get competitive as the duo try investing in stocks for themselves and see who can make more money.

Binglin Hu

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned about the stock market:

  1. Can you think of a time you took a risk? What happened?

  2. Would you rather play it safe with your money or take a risk to maybe earn more? Why?

  3. What are the two main ways to make money from investing in stocks?

  4. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: What’s the silliest thing you’ve said to convince your parents to buy you something? And did it work?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning, we’ve got some ideas: 

  • Listen to our first Million Bazillion episode on the stock market!

  • Our episode on insurance will teach you everything you need to know about risk, an important concept to understand about investing in the stock market.

  • Check out this episode from our friends at the Big Fib to see if you could tell who is fibbing about the stock market.

  • And for more on the evolution of the NYSE trading floor, watch this video.

  • Learn about the most famous stock market crash in American history, and what happened next, here.

Gimme 5!

The Team

