Who is fibbing about ... the stock market?

Hi Million Bazillionaires. While we’re working on a brand-new season, we’ve got a special treat for you. Today, we’re sharing an episode from our friends over at “The Big Fib.” In this gameshow, a kid contestant will try to spot which adult expert is lying about … the stock market. What do you call the person who buys and sells stocks for a fee? How many stocks get sold in a day? Which stock is less risky to buy? Do you know the true answers to these questions? Play along and see if you can guess who is telling fibs and who’s telling the truth on “The Big Fib” gameshow. For more great shows for kids and families visit GZMshows.com.
The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.
The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.