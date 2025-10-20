California has enacted a law requiring rideshare giants Uber and Lyft to collectively bargain with their drivers. Because the drivers are technically independent contractors, they otherwise would not have federally-protected labor rights like full-time employees. The new state law could be a game changer.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Levi Sumagaysay, reporter at CalMatters, who helps sift through the details of the law.

More on this

“California Uber and Lyft drivers closer to being able to unionize after crucial vote” from CalMatters

“The Prop 22 fight rides again” from Politico