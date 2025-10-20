Marketplace®

Oct 20, 2025

New California law mandates collective bargaining for Uber and Lyft drivers

Levi Sumagaysay, reporter at CalMatters, says California is the second state to pass such law. It’s still unclear which union might represent rideshare drivers.

5./15 WEST/Getty Images

California has enacted a law requiring rideshare giants Uber and Lyft to collectively bargain with their drivers. Because the drivers are technically independent contractors, they otherwise would not have federally-protected labor rights like full-time employees. The new state law could be a game changer.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Levi Sumagaysay, reporter at CalMatters, who helps sift through the details of the law.

