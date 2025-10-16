Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to set up an around-the-clock social media surveillance network. That's according to WIRED magazine, which reviewed public documents.

Under the proposal, ICE would partner with private contractors to monitor platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for information and leads that can be passed on to officers in the field.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Dell Cameron, senior writer at WIRED who broke the story, about the proposed structure of this new surveillance program.

