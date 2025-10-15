The Federal Communications Commission has ended a Biden-era program that subsidized Wi-Fi on school buses and allowed library’s to lend out hotspot devices.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr said those initiatives were unlawful because they went beyond what Congress had authorized his agency to subsidize. Now, those funds are permenantly rescinded. (And to be clear, this is not related to the shutdown.)

Nicol Turner Lee, author of the book “Digitally Invisible,” told Marketplace’s Nova Safo that the change could hurt low-income and rural communities.

