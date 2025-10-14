Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Million Bazillion

Season 9Oct 14, 2025

What is insurance?

And what’s the story behind all this “rainy day” business?

Camila Kerwin

Today, we’re resharing an important episode from our archive! There’s a major storm brewing, and Ryan and Bridget are stuck inside. It’s the perfect opportunity to answer a question they got from Archer in Los Angeles: What is insurance? Archer’s dad is an insurance agent, and Archer wants to know what his dad does all day. Turns out insurance is uh, complicated. From home insurance to health insurance, we’re going to figure out what it is and why people use it. Plus, we have a catchy song to help you remember the difference between some confusing insurance jargon.

Camila Kerwin

And now … tips for grown-ups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask kids about insurance:

  1. What are some types of insurance that someone might buy today?

  2. What’s the difference between premium and deductible?

  3. What are 3 things you wish were covered by insurance?

(Scroll down for answers!)

Tip Jar

If you and your kids want to learn more about insurance, here’s some reading material you might find helpful:

  • Bridget and Ryan learned about how Italian merchants tried to reduce their risk through their own form of insurance. Learn more about the history of making things less risky: The History of Insurance

  • Adults and older listeners who want to know what happens when insurance doesn’t work the way it’s supposed to can take a listen to this episode of Marketplace’s climate podcast, “How We Survive: Risky Business.”

Money Talks Answers

  • Answers will vary. May include: health insurance, car insurance, pet insurance.

  • “Premium” is the price of an insurance policy, typically paid monthly. “Deductible” is the amount an insurance client pays before coverage kicks in.

  • Answers will vary.

