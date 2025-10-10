Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Oct 10, 2025

The deal with "back door" betting

Prediction markets like Kalshi are seeing major investment. Plus: Subsidized air travel, auto sales, and a “dry” cabin.

Download
The deal with "back door" betting
Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team