The deal with "back door" betting

Prediction markets like Kalshi are seeing major investment. Plus: Subsidized air travel, auto sales, and a “dry” cabin.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell at MSNBC and Courtenay Brown at Axios about the consumer sentiment slump, the ongoing government shutdown, and the Federal Reserve’s next moves.
Sports on prediction markets are not subject to regulation from state sports betting authorities, but that could change.
Taxpayer-funded Essential Air Service ensures people in remote communities can get to family engagements and medical appointments.
The end of federal EV tax credits jazzed overall sales in July, August and September. But with EV sales likely to plummet, the industry faces increasing headwinds.
Many homes in Alaska lack running water — even those near urban areas. “You get used to it pretty fast,” said resident Caitlin Lenahan.