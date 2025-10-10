Bytes: Week in Review - A key cybersecurity law expires, OpenAI's new deal with AMD and Google's home devices get an AI makeover

The ongoing government shutdown has caused a lapse in the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act, a law that's key to protecting the nation against major cyberattacks.

Plus, OpenAI this week made a huge investment in chipmaker AMD, the latest in a round of blockbuster deals.

And Google said it will be updating its smart home devices with its advanced artificial intelligence, Gemini.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, about all these headlines on this week’s “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

