Why cybersecurity training isn’t enough to stop phishing hacks

New research from UC San Diego reveals that generic cybersecurity training often fails to capture people’s attention. Ariana Mirian, senior security researcher at Censys and co-author of the study, argues for stronger systems that can compensate for human error.
A lot of us have had to take training to spot phishing scams — that's when cybercriminals get you to click on a link and, boom, they're inside your organization's system.
A recent study of nearly 20,000 University of California, San Diego Health workers found cybersecurity training made little difference in preventing successful phishing attacks, reducing the likelihood by just 2%.
Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Ariana Mirian, senior researcher at the cybersecurity firm Censys and co-author of the study, who explained that many workers are just not taking those training programs seriously enough.
