Why cybersecurity training isn’t enough to stop phishing hacks

A lot of us have had to take training to spot phishing scams — that's when cybercriminals get you to click on a link and, boom, they're inside your organization's system.

A recent study of nearly 20,000 University of California, San Diego Health workers found cybersecurity training made little difference in preventing successful phishing attacks, reducing the likelihood by just 2%.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Ariana Mirian, senior researcher at the cybersecurity firm Censys and co-author of the study, who explained that many workers are just not taking those training programs seriously enough.

