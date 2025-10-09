Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

Oct 9, 2025

Could airport slowdowns end the shutdown?

TSA agents and air traffic controllers have shown they can influence how long a shutdown lasts by not showing up to work in the past.

Download
Could airport slowdowns end the shutdown?
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team

Could airport slowdowns end the shutdown?