AI slop is pointless content shared online like fake images and videos. And a new study in the Harvard Business Review wants us to consider a variant: “workslop,” or AI generated reports, emails and more that are sloppily put together.

The authors of the study say 40% of workers they surveyed have encountered workslop. And that's costing time and money.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with social psychologist Kate Niederhoffer who co-authored the study. She’s also vice president of BetterUp Labs, a consultancy involved in the study. She says that workslop harms interpersonal work relationships, such as when one employee receives an AI written report from another.

