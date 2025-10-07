The growing problem of online job scams

The number of scams involving job postings and offers nearly tripled between 2020 and 2024, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The change translates to more than $500 million in reported losses.

These scams have proliferated on legitimate job boards and you might have even received some via email or text message. This is when fake recruiters reach out with “enticing” offers which are too good to be true.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Mark Anthony Dyson, author of the Job Scam Report newsletter, about how to spot scams.

More on this

“New FTC Data Show Skyrocketing Consumer Reports About Game-Like Online Job Scams” - from the Federal Trade Commission

“Job Scams” - from the Federal Trade Commission

The Job Scam Report Substack