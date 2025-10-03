Is craft beer's popularity going flat?

On today’s show, Kimberly is joined by Marketplace’s very own Henry Epp to chat about his reporting on the “maturing” of the craft beer industry, and just who's sipping all those IPAs and sours. They'll also get into how the Trump administration is using the government shutdown to consolidate power. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
“For years, craft beer was booming. Now, it’s ‘maturing’” from Marketplace
“Trump charts path to total control amid government shutdown” from Axios
“AOL’s dial up internet takes its last bow, marking the end of an era” from the Associated Press
“Colleges turn to video essays to counter AI-written submissions” from Marketplace Tech
“Robots are learning to make human babies. Twenty have already been born.” from The Washington Post
“Buy it in ChatGPT: Instant Checkout and the Agentic Commerce Protocol” from OpenAI
“The future of loyalty” from Business Insider
