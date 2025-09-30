Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Marketplace Tech

Sep 30, 2025

Colleges turn to video essays to counter AI-written submissions

Anne Kim, senior editor at Washington Monthly, joins the show to explore the rise of video admissions essays and the growing cottage industry built to support them.

Getty Images

Colleges and universities are dealing with a growing problem of college admission essays being written by artificial intelligence.

But instead of trying to figure out which essays are AI-generated, some schools are turning to an alternative approach: Skip the written essay altogether and have students submit a video instead. The hope is to encourage prospective students to showcase who they are without AI help.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Anne Kim, senior editor at Washington Monthly magazine, who recently wrote about this new strategy that's gaining steam in higher education.

More on this

“AI Is Killing the College Essay. Enter the “Video Essay” - from Washington Monthly

