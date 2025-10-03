California passed a sweeping law setting up new AI safety rules this week. Meanwhile, YouTube settled a lawsuit brought by President Trump over account suspensions in the wake of the January 6 capitol riot. And an AI-generated “actor” stirred up controversy in Hollywood and pretty much everywhere else.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, to learn more about all these stories on this week’s “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

