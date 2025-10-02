Silicon Valley is in the San Francisco Bay Area. Silicon Beach in Southern California. Both are powerhouse tech hubs, but the latter is historically a hub for aerospace and defense contractors. Now, these two worlds are converging more than ever.

So far this year, LA defense tech companies have raised $4 billion in funding — more than double last year's haul, according to Los Angeles Times tech reporter Queenie Wong. She told Marketplace’s Nova Safo that venture capital firms are increasingly embracing military-focused tech.

More on this

“L.A. tech startups get big cash infusion as Silicon Valley pivots to defense” from Los Angeles Times

“Move fast, kill things: the tech startups trying to reinvent defence with Silicon Valley values” from The Guardian