Queenie Wong, tech reporter at the Los Angeles Times, says venture capitalists and Silicon Valley tech leaders have shied away from partnering with defense tech companies in the past, but now geopolitical tensions have greenlit such investments.
Silicon Valley is in the San Francisco Bay Area. Silicon Beach in Southern California. Both are powerhouse tech hubs, but the latter is historically a hub for aerospace and defense contractors. Now, these two worlds are converging more than ever.
So far this year, LA defense tech companies have raised $4 billion in funding — more than double last year's haul, according to Los Angeles Times tech reporter Queenie Wong. She told Marketplace’s Nova Safo that venture capital firms are increasingly embracing military-focused tech.
“L.A. tech startups get big cash infusion as Silicon Valley pivots to defense” from Los Angeles Times
“Move fast, kill things: the tech startups trying to reinvent defence with Silicon Valley values” from The Guardian