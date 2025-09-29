Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Sep 29, 2025

The housing market is "locked in"

Current homeowners are hesitant to lose those lower locked-in mortgage rates. Plus: Bank lending, holiday hiring, and nuclear startups.

Download
The housing market is "locked in"
timnewman/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team