The housing market is "locked in"

Current homeowners are hesitant to lose those lower locked-in mortgage rates. Plus: Bank lending, holiday hiring, and nuclear startups.
The rate current homeowners pay has never been this low when compared to the rate for new mortgages.
The Federal Reserve just cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. While that should affect rates throughout the economy, some lenders report that not much has changed.
"Marketplace" host Kristin Schwab speaks with Long Island, New York, retiree Katherine Thompson for the latest installment of "Lived Economies."
There is a lot of uncertainty about the economy right now.
After decades of being on the back burner of energy policy, investments in nuclear power are on the rise, spurred on by electricity demands from big tech and changing federal policy.