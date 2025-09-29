Can an AI chatbot change your political beliefs?

Researchers at several universities tested how successful artificial intelligence can be at political persuasion. The report noted that in a study of 77,000 participants, after about nine minutes of conversation, some AI chatbots were 40-50% more successful than a static message at getting people to change their political views. And those views often stayed changed weeks later.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with David Rand, one of the researchers involved in the study who’s also a professor of information science and marketing management at Cornell University.

