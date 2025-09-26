Bytes: Week in Review - Big Tech/small tech divide over $100K visa fee, SIM card farm threatens UN, and "Tomb Raider" fans slam AI voice swap

The tech industry is still contending with President Donald Trump's new, $100,000 fee on incoming H-1B visas. Now that the dust has settled, we'll dig into the details and some of the lingering unknowns.

Plus, secret service authorities dismantled a network of more than 100,000 SIM cards in what they say could have been one of the most sweeping communications threats ever uncovered in the U.S.

And French fans of the video game franchise “Tomb Raider” were up in arms over an AI-generated voice in the newest game.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios for this week’s “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

