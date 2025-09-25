Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act earlier this summer, which essentially ended electric vehicle tax credits. They're set to expire on September 30.

Those credits are $7,500 for new EVs and $4,000 for used ones.

Lots of people have been rushing into dealerships to take advantage of the subsidies before the deadline, but several dealerships are having last-minute problems getting the tax credits processed through the IRS, according to reporting by Marketplace’s Henry Epp.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Epp about the new IRS requirements and how the wait time for these credits has gone from a few days to indefinite.

More on this

In EV tax credit’s final days, car dealers say they face new IRS hurdles (Marketplace)