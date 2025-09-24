AI cyberattacks pose special risks for small and medium businesses

In a recent report, MIT examined nearly 3,000 ransomware attacks and found that 80% used AI.

This has been particularly burdensome for small and medium-sized organizations, which often don't have the money or expertise to deal with sophisticated cyberattacks that can include synthetic voices and deepfake video calls.

Tony Pietrocola, president of the cybersecurity company AgileBlue, told Marketplace’s Nova Safo his clients aren't just small businesses, but also government offices.