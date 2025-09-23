Marketplace®

Sep 23, 2025

Rate cut? So what?

Dramatic interest rate cuts could lead to falling bond yields and an increase in spending, in the short term. Plus: In-store ads, a traveling nurse, and AI tools for tariff calculations.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

