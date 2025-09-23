A golden opportunity for tech defense firms

There’s a race going on among tech firms — big and small — to join in the construction of what President Donald Trump has dubbed the Golden Dome, a missile defense system similar to Israel’s Iron Dome.

Tens of billions of dollars in military contracts are at stake. In fact, the total cost might be in the trillions and the project could stretch a decade.

The technology and scale needed to make this all happen is, so far, largely unproven. And a whole host of tech firms are trying to show that they can help with the very complex undertaking.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Sheera Frenkel, reporter at the New York Times, about some of the tech that would make this whole system work.

