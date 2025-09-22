Who's got the pricing power?

Stubborn inflation and strong consumer spending means retailers can raise their prices. Plus: H-1B visas, the TikTok algorithm, teen factory training, and the farm bill.
The fee will likely help some American workers in the short term. But over time, the U.S. economy could suffer from failing to attract the world's best scientists and engineers.
The last few inflation reports from the Labor Department point to inflation sticking around.
August saw a 1.4% drop in active listings, while new listings dropped 1.1%, according to new data from Redfin.
Algorithms, which are just sets of instructions expressed in code, are harder to restrict than physical goods. But governments, including the U.S., have long tried to prevent their export.
The sweeping legislation that funds everything from agricultural subsidies to nutrition assistance and conservation program is two years overdue for a full refresh.
American manufacturers have a workforce problem: finding people who want this work and have the right skills. One fix? Getting teenagers interested in factory jobs.