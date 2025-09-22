Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Sep 22, 2025

Who's got the pricing power?

Stubborn inflation and strong consumer spending means retailers can raise their prices. Plus: H-1B visas, the TikTok algorithm, teen factory training, and the farm bill.

Who's got the pricing power?
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

