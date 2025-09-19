Transforming Chrome into an agentic browser will give Google’s AI unprecedented access to users’ data. Plus: Feeding Alaska and a Jo-Ann Fabrics replacement.
"Marketplace" host Amy Scott talks lower interest rates, dual mandate, and the week’s economic news at the Federal Reserve and beyond with Catherine Rampell at MSNBC and Courtenay Brown at Axios.
The browser wars have entered a new phase. It’s all about AI.
While most Alaskans live near roadways, 82% of Alaskan communities are found off the road network. And that means shipping food involves planes, ports, weather stations, and all sorts of public infrastructure.
People who sew are reluctant to shop online, but trust in the businesses behind the screen can go a long way.