Sep 19, 2025

Bytes: Week in Review — ChatGPT vs. Claude, Nvidia in the hot seat, and Hollywood’s latest AI lawsuit

Anita Ramaswamy, a columnist at The Information, joins Marketplace’s Nova Safo on “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia came under assault from China's government as the AI race intensifies. Plus, a trilogy of Hollywood's biggest studios sued MiniMax, a Chinese AI startup, alleging copyright infringement.

But first, we got two data-heavy reports this week from OpenAI and Anthropic on how users are adopting their chatbots. Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at the Information, to learn more.

The Team

ChatGPT vs. Claude and Nvidia in the hot seat