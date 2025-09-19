U.S. chipmaker Nvidia came under assault from China's government as the AI race intensifies. Plus, a trilogy of Hollywood's biggest studios sued MiniMax, a Chinese AI startup, alleging copyright infringement.

But first, we got two data-heavy reports this week from OpenAI and Anthropic on how users are adopting their chatbots. Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at the Information, to learn more.

