Why home insurance premiums are climbing

J.D. Power reported that nearly half of all homeowners saw home insurance premiums go up in the last year. Climate change is a major culprit.
Nvidia is buying a $5 billion stake in Intel; Intel stock is up 25% in early trading now on the news. The two companies say they’re going to develop new computer chips together.
Climate change is a major factor behind climbing home insurance premiums.
Air freight companies have tried to pivot by flying goods to other parts of the globe, but it’s not enough to make up for lost business.