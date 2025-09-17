Marketplace®

What does ownership mean in the digital age?

A new class action lawsuit alleges that Amazon Prime Video misleads customers by implying they own digital media they buy forever, when in fact they are only acquiring limited licenses.

There’s a new class action lawsuit against Amazon Prime Video that’s once again elevating the question of ownership in the digital age — who actually owns a movie, a song, a video game?

Buy a physical copy, like a CD or DVD, and the answer is obvious. But buy a digital copy, and the answer gets very complicated.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Aaron Perzanowski, a law professor at the University of Michigan, and author of the book “The End of Ownership: Personal Property in the Digital Economy” to learn about the current state of digital ownership.

