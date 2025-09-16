What is a chain restaurant?

Note: Marketplace podcasts are meant to be heard, with emphasis, tone and audio elements a transcript can’t capture. Scripts may contain errors. Please check the corresponding audio before quoting it.

(SFX Beach sounds as Bridget and Ryan drive with the top down in a convertible)





RYAN: Wow Bridget you weren't kidding! Michigan really IS beautiful in the summer - a warm breeze, the sun shining off the lake...this is the life!





BRIDGET: I KNOW. You just have to get through 9 months of frigid tundra and the constant threat of frost bite and then BAM, 93 days of paradise. Ok make a right up here and then park in the lot around back.





(SFX Car turns, pulls into a gravel driveway)





RYAN: (Reading) The International House of Clams…IHOC, wow, bet that’s not confusing. Oh look, the logo has a little clam in a top hat. Cute!





BRIDGET: That's the IHOC Mascot, Abraclam Lincoln





RYAN: I didn’t know clams were a big thing in Michigan?





(SFX Bridget and Ryan get out of the car, start walking toward the front door)





BRIDGET: They’re not. In fact, it’s illegal to harvest freshwater clams from Michigan's lakes!





RYAN: So then why are we at a Clam House?





BRIDGET: Well IHOC is a chain restaurant that started in New England, where Grandma Gracie’s originally from, and she’s always loved clams, so this is her favorite restaurant. We have our Bodnar family reunions here at their only Michigan location, just for her.





RYAN: Right, the Big Bodnar Brood Bi-Annual Bonanza, if I recall from Gracie's invitation.





BRIDGET: So listen, before we go in, I just want to prepare you, my family can be kind of a lot…





RYAN: Pishaw! I’m great with families!





(SFX Ryan swings open the front door and is hit with a wall of sound - polka music and general chatter)





SFX: WALL of SOUND TO HIT AS THE DOORS OPEN: POLKA MUSIC, DISHES, CHATTER





BODNAR FAMILY: RYAN! BRIDGET!





RYAN: AHHH! (A sort of strangled surprised and overwhelmed sound)





GRANDMA GRACIE: Oh Ryan I’m so glad you made it!





RYAN: Grandma Gracie! I wouldn’t miss it. You’re looking well.





COUSIN MAEVE: You think she looks well, but what about me?





BRIDGET: (sour) Ryan, this is my cousin Maeve.





COUSIN MAEVE: So this is the famous Ryan - Bridget’s platonic podcast co-host friend! Bridget, you never mentioned he was so handsome! I’m single, you know…





BRIDGET: Alright everyone, let's give Ryan a little room to breathe here!





RYAN: (A little embarrassed and very overwhelmed) Bridget! There's so many people in here! And they all have the same flaming red hair! It’s like the whole room is on fire!





BRIDGET: Yeah, the Bodnar family genes are very strong. Come on, let's go grab that empty table over there and get you a bowl of clams before my cousin Maeve comes back.





(SFX Bridget and Ryan make their way to the back of the room and pull out chairs at a table in the back)





BRIDGET: Here’s a chair for you.





WAITRESS: (Droll) Hi and welcome to IHOC, the international house of clams. What clam I get for you today?





BRIDGET: Oh I’ll start with the #4, Clams a la Clambe’ (*Pronounced like Flambe’), and for Ryan…let's get you the Clamberry Jam and cheese Clammich, and two glasses of Clamato.





WAITRESS: Clamming right up.





RYAN: Look at all this kitchy stuff on the walls! Road signs, stained glass lampshades, and even a faux stuffed Moose head! Bridget… this place is so unique!





BRIDGET: [ENTHUSIASTICALLY] Yeah, I know! And every one looks exactly the same!





WAITRESS: Did someone order the Clampocalypse?





GROUP: (Chanting) Clams! Clams! Clams! Clams!







–MILLION BAZILLION THEME–





BRIDGET: Welcome back to Million Bazillion!





RYAN: Where we help dollars make more sense!





BRIDGET: I’m Bridget!





RYAN: And I’m STUFFED. Bridget, It’s been a week since your family reunion and I can STILL smell the clams.





BRIDGET: Ah yeah, that’s your sweat. I should have warned you about the clam sweats. Well there’s nothing to wash down a good clam off like a listener question, and today we've got a great one Let’s hear it!

DINA TAPE: “Hello, my name is Dina from San Francisco, and my question is, what is a chain restaurant and how does it work?”





BRIDGET: An excellent question. And one that is actually really relevant to a lot of us, because most people have probably eaten at a chain restaurant, probably many times, in fact.





RYAN: No way, not me. I only eat at locally owned mom and pop establishments!





BRIDGET: Okay well you literally JUST ate at an IHOC. But you’re telling me you’ve NEVER eaten at a Mcdonalds? Or Chipotle? Starbucks, Olive Garden, Jimmy Johns, Subway! The list of chains is endless! And I SAW you eating a Taco Bell Crunchwrap supreme in your car last week.





RYAN: (Gasp!) Bridget, that's PRIVATE! That was my secret lunchtime emotional support crunchwrap.





SFX: EXPLAINER MUSIC BEGINS





BRIDGET: (Eyeroll) Yeah, like I was saying, a chain restaurant is just what we call a place that has lots of locations, and all of them are basically the same - same look, same menu, same service.





RYAN: Yeah, people LOVE chain restaurants. And for good reason - there’s something really nice to knowing exactly what you’re gonna get when you go to a place.





BRIDGET: That’s what they say! Like when you’re traveling and you want a little comfort, you know that if you order a Big Mac at McDonalds it’s always going to taste the same, whether you're in Maine or Mississippi.

RYAN: Or that your crunchwrap supreme will always give you the exact same tummy ache, but hey thats what Tums are for right? So, are chain restaurants kind of like big box stores - which we covered in season four, episode 6 “Why are there so many of the same store.”





SFX: FADE OUT EXPLAINER MUSIC





BRIDGET: Well they both make use of economies of scale, that is, If you can make a whole bunch of something at once, it will cost you a little less to make each item, and then you can end up making more profit. That’s true for tools and it’s true for tacos. But I’ve heard some chain restaurants aren’t actually owned or run by one company. They let individual people open up new locations.





RYAN: Wait a minute - are you saying that I, Ryan, could be the proud owner of a great Clam-stablishment like IHOC?!





BRIDGET: Um…I guess.. But do you…want that?





RYAN: I have to confess. I can’t stop thinking about those CLAMS. I had such a great time at your family reunion, and I think an IHOC would do really great here on the west coast. What if WE opened an IHOC right here in LA? WE could run our own chain restaurant!





BRIDGET: Hmmm, Ryan, I don’t know. Running a restaurant seems like a lot of work…





RYAN: But that's the beauty of this plan! All the hard work is already done for us! Come on Bridget, I’ve always wanted to run my own restaurant! Hop aboard the Clam Tram! Chooo choo - Last call for the Clam Tram! Only one seat left!





BRIDGET: Well, when you put it like that…why not! I mean, everybody loves clams right? Let's do it - let's open a restaurant! How hard could it be?





RYAN: YES! You heard the lady folks - we’re opening a new location of the International House of Clams…right after this.





–ARK–





And now … it’s time for Asking Random Kids Not-So-Random Questions … Today’s question is: If you owned your own restaurant, what would you name it?

--

If I owned my own restaurant, I would name it Amari's Pizzeria.

Livia’s Noodle Kitchen.

I would name it Spaghetti-up.

I would name it All Day Cafe because it would serve different foods at different times of the day

Damian's Yummy Food.

I would name it the fried potato with only potato based dishes

I would name it, cats & coffee and there would be a coffee shop with tea and coffee and lots of cats





–

That was …

Amari and Coralie in California.

Livia and Damian in Illinois

Sage in New Hampshire.

Peter and John in New Jersey





This has been Asking Random Kids Not-So-Random Questions.







— RETURN/PART ONE





(SFX Hold Music)





OPERATOR: Your call is very important to us. Please stay on the line for the next IHOC representative.





Bridget: And we’re back! Ryan and I have decided to open a location of the chain restaurant IHOC, the international house of Clams.





RYAN: Not to be confused with any other chain restaurants that might sound similar. So we’re calling the IHOC corporate headquarters to talk to … Mr.IHOC? Or whoever is in charge of helping potential entrepreneurs open up new locations.





OPERATOR: Your call is very important to us. (Duck Under) //





RYAN: They all say that but when they keep you on hold for so long it makes you start to feel like you’re really NOT important to //





(SFX Line Clicks)





CHERRY (New England Accent): Clama-Dama-Ding-Dong! Thank you for calling IHOC Headquarters. This is Cherry Stone, how Clam I help you?





RYAN (Clearing throat, trying to sound official): Yes, Hi, we’re calling because we would like to open a new location of your prestigious establishment. We want to join the IHOC family.





CHERRY: So you want to join the Clam Clan eh? Well you’re in luck, I handle all our franchise business!





BRIDGET: Franchise? No, no, we want to open a new location of your chain restaurant. Not a franchise.





SFX: MUSICAL SCORE





CHERRY: A’yuh! That's what I mean! First thing ya need to know about is there's two types of chain restaurants. Ones that have franchises, and ones that don’t. You know how all lobsters are crustaceans but not all crustaceans are lobsters?





RYAN: I guess?





CHERRY: Well it’s like that. Some chain restaurants are like big box stores and run all their locations themselves, like Starbucks.But IHOC’s not like that. We have FRANCHISES.





BRIDGET: Ok so how’s that work?





CHERRY: A franchise is a kind of agreement that entrepreneurs make with the corporate headquarters of a chain. It gives them permission to use the chain's name and business plan. And some people really like that, because it gives them a chance to open their own business without the risks of having to come up with a totally new idea.





BRIDGET: Right, because chains have a lot of name recognition.





CHERRY: That’s right. As we say in Maine, “a proven brand name is like a lighthouse beam on a foggy night.” It’s hard to get people to take a chance on eating at a new place. With a chain, that's taken care of. Plus, you’ve got the help of a corporation to set you up.





BRIDGET: What’s in it for IHOC? Why do they like this “franchise” model?





CHERRY: Well, running a restaurant is a laughta work. and every state has it’s own rules to follow, it’s a headache. Some chains like IHOC, prefer to have business partners than run the day to day of their franchises.





BRIDGET: Ok that's the one we want! One franchise please.





CHERRY: That’s Wicked smaaaat of you! Ok first things first, where are you thinking of parking this clam?





RYAN: Oh, we’ve got the perfect spot. 37 Seaside Place, a little shack near the water that just screams IHOC potential.





CHERRY: Alrighty, looking at my database, it does seem like a good location. No other clam based establishments are nearby. But the rent looks a little high. Or as we say in Maine, “higher than Madawaska on a map of the contiguous United States.” You’re aware that you’ll have to pay the rent there right?





RYAN: Whaaaat? You mean IHOC doesn’t pay that?





CHERRY: That's right, when you open a franchise, you get to use our well-known and popular brand to build a business of your own. But you’re also responsible for the costs of running the business. That means paying the rent, the employees, and all the food. And of course, it will have to be up to IHOC standards - we will send you the plans for exactly how everything should look.





BRIDGET: OOF that sounds expensive.





CHERRY: Or as we say in Maine, “more expensive than an L.L. Bean lambswool duffel coat.” IHOC does help with some of those initial building and set up costs, but the franchisee does take on some risk with the initial investment. But it will all be worth it once those sweet clams start rolling in.





RYAN: Do you mean real clams or money clams?





CHERRY: Both!





RYAN: Fine fine fine, we will figure it out. What’s next?





CHERRY: Well, obviously I need to check your credit scores, and see copies of all your financial statements to make sure you have enough money in the bank to make this happen.





RYAN: Well, how much are we talking here?





MUSIC

CHERRY: You’re gonna need to have a net worth of at least half a million dollars, and $250,000 of that has to be liquid.





RYAN: What do you mean liquid?? What do you want me to throw $250,000 dollars in a blender and turn it into a smoothie or something? I’m not doing that again!





BRIDGET: No, Ryan, liquid is another word for cash. She’s saying we need to show IHOC that we have at least $500,000 worth of stuff, like a house or in investments - that’s our net worth. AND $250,000 of that in just cold, hard cash.





RYAN: Uh…that’s a lotta clams...





CHERRY: Well, we can’t just hand out IHOC’s to any joe shmoe or Maine Jane- as we say in Maine- off the street! We want to make sure our brand is in safe hands, with only responsible business owners who are going to take this seriously!





BRIDGET: Ok, assuming we can somehow get that money together, is it?





CHERRY: Well, there’s just the little matter of your franchise fee.





RYAN (sighs): What’s that?





CHERRY: That’s how much you have to pay IHOC corporate for the license to open your franchise. IHOC charges new franchisees $30,000.





RYAN: 30 GRAND! Where are we gonna get 30 grand?!





CHERRY: Plus, once you open, you’ll have to pay us a percentage of your total sales every month in perpetuity - that means forever.





BRIDGET: Yeesh, ok, we’re gonna have to call you back.





CHERRY: Think it over. Opening a franchise is a big decision. But as we say in Maine, If yuh wanna go down cellah, yuh caint get thayah from heeyuh.





RYAN: Um, I don’t know what that means but thank you.





(SFX CLICK)





RYAN: (Sighs) Well, it was a good dream while it lasted. But there’s no way we're getting 30 thousand buckaroos together to make this clam plan happen.





BRIDGET: Ryan, are you…crying?





RYAN: No! I’ve just got something in both eyes. And allergies. (fake) Achoo! See?! I just need to take a minute to process this…





BRIDGET: OK why don't you go lay down while I make some phone calls…





80’s MONTAGE Music





SFX Phone Rings





BRIDGET: Hey, Grandma Gracie! It’s Bridget…I was wondering if you would be willing to help me and Ryan…





GRANDMA GRACIE: Oh boy, to have an international house of clams right here in southern california!? Of course I’ll chip in!





(SFX Cha ching or venmo sound?)





BRIDGET: Yeah Brenda, we want to open a restaurant…





BRENDA HAMMER: Clams you say? Well, I’m more of a scam slammer, but I guess I could be a clam slammer too. Sign me up.





(SFX Cha ching or venmo sound?)





BRIDGET: Hey Blackbeard, anything you can spare would help…





GHOST BLACKBEARD: Yarrr, of course I can throw in some scheckels! You’ve gotten me out of enough pickles, I don’t mind sticking me little neck out for ya.





(SFX Cha ching)





BORPO: Of course I’ll help! Borpo loves bi-valves!





(SFX Cha ching)





SHOE FACTORY BOARD MEMBER: Sure, we’ll invest in Ryan’s latest business venture as long as he promises to stay away from Perez Fancy Feetwear.





(SFX CHA CHING)





ODDSBALL: I suppose I could spare some change for your latest doomed endeavor.





(SFX Cha ching)





END OF MONTAGE





(SFX soft knocking on door)

SFX: RYAN WEEPING BEHIND THE DOOR





BRIDGET: Ryan? Can I come in?





RYAN (muffled): Yeah…





(Ryan is clearly sniffling, but tries to compose himself)





RYAN: What's up?





BRIDGET: Geez, Ryan, you’re so torn up. I never knew being a restaurant franchise owner was such a big deal to you.





RYAN: Some dreams only live in whispers, Bridget.





BRIDGET: Well, I’ve got some good news for you. I called around and got all the people we’ve helped with Million Bazillion to chip in and…I raised the money. And I already called Cherry Stone to set it all up. You’re looking at the newest franchise owners of the International House of Clams.





RYAN: You…you mean it!?





BRIDGET: Yes. But I hope you’re ready for this. It’s gonna be a lot of work.





RYAN: When have I ever shied away from hard work?





BRIDGET: Yes, every episode.





RYAN: Well this time will be different! I've got a fever, and the only prescription is more clams! Right after this…





–MIDROLL–

SFX: MILLION BAZILLION TRUMPET STING

PART TWO





SFX Ticking





BRIDGET: Welcome back! We’re just hours away from the grand opening of the newest franchise of the International House of Clams, and Ryan is…a little stressed.





RYAN: BRIDGET! I told you, from now on you call me Chef!





BRIDGET: But you're not the chef! In fact, we don’t even have a chef! Just a bunch of cooks that make the recipes sent to us by IHOC corporate headquarters!





RYAN: It’s about respect, Bridget! And say HEARD, and CORNER!





BRIDGET: (Sighs) Heard, chef. Corner?





RYAN: Thank you. Now, let's get the staff together and make sure we’re ready. Cherry Stone from corporate is coming to inspect us and make sure we’re up to IHOC standards and she’s gonna be here any minute!





BRIDGET: Yes, chef! (Claps hands) Alright team, lets huddle up here!





(SFX doors swing open, people shuffle in)





RYAN: Roll call! I've got my servers!





SERVERS: Yes, Chef.





RYAN: Cook Staff





COOKS: Yes, Chef.





RYAN: Host stand





HOSTS: Yes, Chef.





RYAN: We love to see it. As you know, tonight is our grand opening. This night could determine the future of this restaurant. Now, I know that, according to our franchise agreement, we are supposed to do things a certain way. But it’s my goal to make this the very best clam themed establishment in the entire world. So I want to see you all operating to the highest clamdard - that's clam standard. And who knows, we could be the first IHOC to win a Michelin star!





TEAM: YES, CHEF!





RYAN: Now we’re going to run service as a practice round, so let's rock!

(ROCK MUSIC STARTS)

RYAN: Lets fire one Clamnado, 4 Moons over my clammy, 3 Going Clammando sandwiches and 2 rooty tooty clam and fruitys ALL DAY! I want to see HANDS!





TEAM: Yes, Chef!





(SFX kitchen burners turn on and the general sounds of a working kitchen start)

SFX: MORE RESTAURANT KITCHEN AMBI, MORE ENERGY





(SFX Knock knock)





CHERRY: Hellooo! Well, this place is certainly bustling!





BRIDGET: Cherry! How great to see you. We’re just prepping our staff for tonight's big opening.





RYAN: Yes, I would love to take you around to see some of the great improvements we’ve made to the recommendations IHOC sent over.





CHERRY: “Improvements” to our “recommendations”?





RYAN: Yeah, for example, we got the list of vegetable vendors that IHOC prefers, but we actually have a local farmer that has agreed to give us a great price on tomatoes! Look at these beauties!





CHERRY: RYAN! I think there’s been a grave misunderstanding here. Those weren't "recommendations”, every single IHOC has to be exactly the same. We can’t have you using unsanctioned tomatoes! And what have you done to Abraclam Lincoln?!





RYAN: (nervous) Oh, we wanted to make sure he looked a little more modern so we swapped out the top hat and beard for a tapered fade with textured curls. It’s called a broccoli head! All the kids have it!





CHERRY: Jeezum Crowbar, this is a Clam-tasrophe. You can’t have Clammy look different! As we say in Maine, that would be like taking the B&Bs out of Kennebunkport! The whole point of a franchise is that they are all the same! Exactly the same!





RYAN: But…we paid you 30 thousand dollars! Don’t we have the right to make some changes?! These tomatoes are undeniably better! They’re heirloom!





CHERRY: Your franchise fee gives you the right to profit off the established IHOC brand name! But you HAVE to run this place to the exact specifications dictated in the International House of Clams Franchisee Handbook!





SFX A giant book slams down and she starts flipping the pages





BRIDGET: That’s a big handbook!





CHERRY: We hired Maine’s most famous author, Stephen King, to write it.





RYAN: Oh so that’s why it’s 800 pages.





CHERRY: One of the advantages of running a chain is that corporate has already negotiated with vendors to give all its locations an approved rate on goods!

I’m seeing dozens of violations to the Handbook! Where are all the kitschy signs on the walls?! And what's this on the menu?! A rooty tooty clam and fruity!? What even is that!





RYAN: It’s my greatest creation! A celebration of the essence of the clam.







CHERRY: This IHOC cannot open. Until you get this place looking exactly like it says in the manual, you can’t operate under the IHOC name.





RYAN: But, but…we’re opening in three hours.





CHERRY: Not like this you're not, bub! I tell you what, I’ll be back at opening time. IF this place looks up to IHOC specs by then, I’ll give you the greenlight to open. But if it looks like some cheap knockoff, ya done! As we say in Maine, “to feign a Maine chain is to throw money down the drain in vain.” Good day!





SFX Cherry storms out muttering “A broccoli head! Really!”





BRIDGET: Well, that couldn’t have gone worse. Now what are we gonna do.





RYAN: Bridget, I didn’t slog through the three seasons of the Bear for nothing.





BRIDGET: You know theres four seasons right?





RYAN: Oh, I’m not gonna watch that, that's too much. Anyway, when the world gets you down, you have a minor nervous breakdown! But THEN, you get your staff together and do what needs doing. Ready for the breakdown part?





BRIDGET: Ready.





RYAN: Ok on the count of three. One. Two. Three.





SFX: CHAOTIC MUSIC BEHIND BREAKDOWN





BRIDGET/RYAN: AHHHHHH!!!! (General screaming and panic)





BRIDGET: Whew! I feel a little better.





RYAN: Great, now let's do this for Dina {DEEna}and get to work. (Claps hands)





RYAN: Attention staff! I need hands. And bodies. And faces. Just…come over here and listen up!





BRIDGET: COUSIN!





COUSIN MAEVE: Yes, chef! Ryan, you look so good in your little chef's hat!





RYAN: AH! (Whispered to Bridget) You hired your Cousin Maeve?





BRIDGET: Yeah I thought all restaurants had a mandatory cousin hire policy?





RYAN: Ok fine whatever! (To the staff) We’ve got exactly three hours before we open to the public. And in that time, we need to remodel this place to look exactly the way it says in this here book





SFX Ryan slams the book down.





BRIDGET: You heard the man! I’ll take on calling the vendors and making sure all our products come from IHOC approved sources.





RYAN: And I’ll take on decor. Everyone else, pick a page from the book (RIPS PAGES) and make sure this IHOC looks exactly like that.





STAFF: YES, CHEF!





PART 3





-- Three Hours later–





(MUSIC: AMBIENT ROCK MUSIC PLAYING LOW IN RESTAURANT)





BRIDGET: Ryan, I just got the last case of IHOC tomatoes. You’re right, they aren’t as nice as the ones from the local farmer. But they're the ones that corporate wants us to use. How are you doing?





RYAN: I got all those signs up, and changed clammy into that cute but outdated stovepipe. Now I just have to do one last thing. Delete one item off the menu.





(SFX delete button)





RYAN: So long, rooty tooty clam and fruity. You shone too bright for this world.





BRIDGET: RIP to the rooty tooty.





SFX knocking on the door





BRIDGET: That must be Cherry, our three hours are up. You think we’re ready?





RYAN: As we will ever be.





SFX Doors open





CHERRY: Well, well, well. Now THIS is more like it! Abraclam Lincoln looks right. The placement of these signs looks good. And you got all your supplies from the right vendors I assume?





BRIDGET: That’s right!





SFX Checking things off a checklist





CHERRY: Well, then let me be the first to congratulate you. You are now free to open this location of the international house of clams! Now, if you don’t mind, I would love to be your first customer. I’m a long way from the east coast, and could use something familiar.





BRIDGET: How about a good old fashioned clam chowder?





CHERRY: That would be perfect!





RYAN: Coming right up!





BRIDGET: Go ahead and take a seat, right here Cherry.





SFX: BOWL SETTING DOWN





RYAN: Here you are.





CHERRY: [SLURP] Oh this is delicious!





SFX Doors open, customers come in.

SFX: MUSIC





BRIDGET: More customers! (Speaking to the new guests) Welcome to IHOC, I have a table for you right this way.





SFX more people come in

CUSTOMER 1: OOO I haven't been to an IHOC since I left Boston! I can’t wait to come here for lunch every week.





CUSTOMER 2: They have my favorite Clam Sammich! I used to get this when I was a kid!





SFX the restaurant gets busier and busier. Montage of sizzling food, and ORDER UP!





BRIDGET: All done here? Great that will be $37.50





SFX cha ching





RYAN: I’m so glad you liked it. That will be $42 dollars





SFX cha ching, SFX cha ching, SFX cha ching





BRIDGET: (Sounding exhausted) OK thanks so much for coming in! Have a great night.





SFX Doors Close and lock





BRIDGET: PHEW! Ryan, I am POOPED. That was the most exhausting day of work I think I've ever done.





RYAN: No kidding. My clavicle hurts. I didn’t even know that was a bone that COULD get sore. Restaurants are really hard work!





BRIDGET: Yes, but now comes the fun part. Let's see how much the restaurant made today!





(SFX RYAN starts counting bills, maybe the sounds of a cash register or accounting till)

SFX: CASH REGISTER OR CALCULATOR





RYAN: 98, 99. Carry the 5. OK so it looks like today's total sales were…10 thousand dollars! Holy moly! We’ll make back our initial investment in no time!





BRIDGET: Yes, but, we have to subtract all our expenses. So that means, how much we have to pay the staff, and the cost of the food, and our rent.





CHERRY: And don’t forget corporate!





BRIDGET/RYAN: (Surprised) AH!





RYAN: Cherry, what are you still doing here? It’s been HOURS.





CHERRY: I just wanted to make sure everything went smoothly on your first day. I take my job very seriously Ryan.





RYAN: Don’t you have any sayings in Maine about work life balance?





CHERRY: No. We don’t.





BRIDGET: (Sighs) OK so how much do we owe corporate?





CHERRY: 10%





BRIDGET: Ok but 10% of what's leftover after we take out all our expenses right?





CHERRY (Happily): Nope! 10% off the top!





RYAN: Golly! Well as we say in Los Angeles, take your money and go.





(SFX Counting bills)





CHERRY: Thank you! And Clam a great weekend!





SFX Cherry leaves





BRIDGET: Alright, well, after paying our fees to corporate, and all our expenses, it looks like we do have a decent amount of profit left over. So, if business stays good, this place should be a pretty decent investment. Ryan, what did we learn today?





SFX FINAL THOUGHTS MUSIC





RYAN: Well we learned that there’s more than one way to chain a restaurant. One type of chain restaurant is called a franchise. That’s when a big corporation owns an idea for a restaurant, but they let individual business owners open their own locations…provided those business owners follow some STRICT rules. You can’t make any changes. [SOUNDING PUT OUT] Even if the changes are, ARGUABLY, better. [RETURN TO NORMAL TONE] But there are some benefits that make owning a franchise popular for those hoping to run a restaurant. Like it might be a little easier to open a restaurant everyone knows and loves, where a lot of the things you need to set up the business have already been figured out for you.





BRIDGET: Well, if podcasting doesn't work out, at least now we’ve always got the clam house to fall back on right?





RYAN: Actually, I was thinking…I don’t think I want to be a franchise owner anymore.





BRIDGET: WHAT?!





RYAN (Whiny): It’s a lot of work, and I thought I would have a lot more control over it than we actually do.





BRIDGET: You’re still mad about the Abraclam Lincoln aren't you?





RYAN: It’s not my fault the tapered fade is in!





BRIDGET: (Sarcastic) Well, I’m glad I put in so much work to get this place up and running. Maybe my grandma Gracie might want to take it off our hands.





RYAN: Awww that’s a great idea. Hey, maybe next year we could host the Big Bodnar Brood Bi-Annual Bonanza here?





BRIDGET: Oh speaking of, my cousin Maeve asked for your number. Should I give it to her?





RYAN: No. She scares me. And not in a good way.





–MILLION BAZILLION THEME MUSIC–





