Listener Cecilia wrote in to ask: “Why does organic food cost more than non-organic food?” And she's right! Certified organic foods do usually cost more than other options. Bridget and Ryan dive into the question with the help of Stephanie Hughes, Marketplace's reporter on the organic farming beat. Ryan's inspired to try his own hand at organic farming ... but will his crops be able to survive an attack of horn worms, a stampede of chickens and a dustbowl to turn a profit at the farmer’s market?

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask your kid listener to see how much they learned about organic food.

Why might organic food cost more than non-organic? Do you think the extra cost for certified organic is worth it? Is there anything your family chooses to spend extra money on? Why or why not? *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: Would you rather have a million dollars in coins or a million dollars in candy?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning more, we’ve got ideas!

Learn more about Sassafras Creek Farm in real life, the farm featured in today’s episode.

Wonder why some things cost more than others, even if they seem the same? Check out our episode on the cost of brand-name items and store-brand or generics.

Follow that up with our episode on why items marketed to women and girls can sometimes cost more than items marketed to men and boys.

Thanks for listening to this episode! If your child has more questions after a visit to the grocery store, send them to us using this online form.

