Is Google being honest about the environmental impacts of its Gemini AI model?

Google has claimed that for each query, its AI chatbot Gemini consumes the same amount of power as nine seconds of TV viewing, and five drops of water. But all those drops add up.

Data centers guzzle fresh water for cooling, AI power consumption is growing and tech companies are looking to nuclear power for more. So, in that context, how do we make sense of Google’s claims?

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Emma Strubell, a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon University, whose work focuses on artificial intelligence.

