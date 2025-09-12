Marketplace®

Bytes: Week in Review — Apple unveils iPhone Air, researchers allege Meta suppressed child online safety research, and Waymo gets competition

Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal, joins Marketplace’s Nova Safo on “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Competition in robotaxis is increasing, with May Mobility’s autonomous vehicles expanding in Atlanta this week, as well as Amazon’s Zoox in Vegas. Plus, more congressional testimony from new Meta whistleblowers who allege the tech giant manipulated and suppressed research about child online safety.

But first, the big personal tech news of the week: Apple's annual ritual where we get new iPhones and other products. The company unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and a new subcategory, the iPhone Air. Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at the Wall Street Journal, to discuss all these topics and more.

