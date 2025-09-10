Apple’s new iPhone might be getting all of the attention, but the iPad deserves some love, too. It was 15 years ago that then-CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone's bigger cousin, launching an entire new category in personal electronics.

His vision was for a lean-back device, something used mostly to consume content, like reading, surfing the web, watch movies. Now, with the latest iPadOS 26, the iPad is evolving into something different — and perhaps something more useful.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Craig Grannell, who got early access to iPadOS 26 and wrote about the system's laptop-like qualities for Wired.

