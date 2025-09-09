Marketplace®

A lot of people are eligible to have their criminal records expunged. And there are tens of millions of such files out there for things including misdemeanors, low-level felonies such as drug offenses, and even arrests with no charges.

Clearing these records is important because they can limit people's options for jobs, loans and housing. But expungement can be difficult and expensive. So, a justice-tech startup called LegalEase is trying to change that by streamlining the process through the use of artificial intelligence. It's now running a pilot program in Mississippi.

