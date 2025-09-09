The reports produced by the BLS can save the government tons of money. Plus, preliminary jobs revisions, federal data lesson plans, and falling mortgage rates.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Kathyrn Anne Edwards, labor economist and host "Optimist Economy," about the annual BLS release of preliminary revisions for a full employment count.
Companies making the biggest investments in AI are spending less elsewhere.
Gold is considered a safe-haven asset and, with so much economic uncertainty, it's in high demand.
But that’s a sign of a weakening economy.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Abdullah Al-Bahrani, associate dean at Northern Kentucky University, about how he uses data for lesson planning, and what happens when that data disappears or becomes unreliable.
Measuring inflation takes resources, but both the public and the U.S. government itself benefit from having an accurate read on price changes.