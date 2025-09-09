How are you feeling about capitalism?

American enthusiasm for capitalism is slipping, especially among Democrats.
In a new survey, just 54% of respondents said they view capitalism positively. That’s down from 60% from the same survey in 2021.
There's a new revision to jobs numbers on the way later this morning. This comes after President Donald Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics following job creation numbers that were revised downward.
The expectation is that the Fed will cut rates — but what if inflation spiked in August?