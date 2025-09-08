Marketplace®

Sep 8, 2025

Rural program cuts and reminders of the Great Recession

"Recent cuts to programs like SNAP and Medicaid really make it harder for rural Americans to get by day to day," says journalist Michelle Polizzi.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Segments From This Episode

