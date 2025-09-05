Jobs report warning signs

Rising long-term unemployment is a bad sign for the overall labor market. Plus: the shipping industry, the warehousing industry, and a recap of the week’s economic headlines.
"Marketplace" host Kimberly Adams talks this morning’s lackluster jobs report, tariffs, and the rest of the week's economic news with Ana Swanson at The New York Times and Heather Long at Navy Federal Credit Union.
The number of people who have spent six months or more looking for work has been rising.
B:S data allows us to see sectors that are hiring and losing jobs. One sector that's seen a sharp transition: transportation and logistics. Weston LaBar at Waterfront Logistics shares his story.
Demand to lease industrial spaces — meaning warehouses that store everything from car parts to construction materials — shrank by 11.3 million square feet in the second quarter of 2025.
Being unemployed can be busier than being employed, says Archit. He's a recent grad and was laid off in the spring.
Merchant mariners are aging out of the workforce. Will there be enough new cadets to expand the fleet?