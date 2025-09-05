Bytes: Week in Review — Google antitrust verdict, Trump's crypto stake, and AI angst

The Trump family took their digital token public this week. Plus, artificial intelligence is generating angst among tech leaders in Silicon Valley.

But first, Google’s antitrust case over its search business ended this week with a punishment far short of what the government sought. Google could have been forced to sell off its Chrome browser or stop paying Apple and others to make it the default search engine. Instead, a federal judge said all the company has to do is share some of its search data with rivals.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas, a reporter at The Information, to discuss all of this and more.

