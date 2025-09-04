Police departments are quietly disabling safeguards for AI-generated reports

Body cameras have become a familiar part of police uniforms. Many are made by a company called Axon, it also makes other police equipment, including tasers. Axon developed new software called Draft One that takes recordings from police cameras and uses artificial intelligence to summarize them into incident reports.

Many of the police departments trying out the tool are not disclosing that they're using AI to write reports, according to a Mother Jones story. That potentially leaves both prosecutors and defense attorneys in the blind — despite safeguards Axon built into its software to prevent this very scenario, and to remove errors or AI hallucinations.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with investigative journalist Takendra Parmar who reported the story for Mother Jones.

