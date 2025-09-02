Is grieving with AI a healthy way to cope?

More and more people are using generative AI to “resurrect” deceased loved ones. There are tools that can turn an old photograph into a short animation or create entire "AI clones" trained on old audio, video or written diaries.

These technological advancements are taking memorializing the dead to a whole new level, but is it healthy?

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke to psychologist Elaine Kasket, who specializes in mental health issues and technology, for some answers.

More on this

