"Organs on a chip" help researchers better understand diseases like endometriosis

Some experts still don't understand a lot about endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it instead, often causing intense pain and infertility.

Now, MIT researchers are studying that living tissue on plastic chips in the lab. It's part of what the university is calling a moonshot for menstruation science funded by a $10 million grant to study women’s reproductive health.

This organ on a chip approach has been gaining traction with the phasing out of animal testing. Linda Griffith is a bioengineer at MIT leading this effort.

