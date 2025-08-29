Hungary shows what happens when central banks lose independence

Fed independence has been a strength of the U.S. financial system, but what happens if that disappears?
The July reading of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge came in this morning as expected: The PCE Price Index rose 0.2% month over month. To discuss, we're joined by Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.
And especially the Nintendo Switch 2.
We can look to Hungary for an example of what happens when a central bank’s role becomes more political than economic.