Bytes: Week in Review – Nvidia's strong Q2, ChatGPT’s mental health update and Spotify slides into your DMs

Chipmaker NVIDIA reported quarterly earnings this week and they were strong - better than expected, even. NVIDIA's sales rose last quarter by over 50% though its data center business was a little softer than expected. So why did share prices fall?

Plus, OpenAI says it's updating ChatGPT to better handle mental distress.

And Spotify is sliding into our DMs. The music streamer has launched a messaging system on its platform.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, about all these headlines for this week’s Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

