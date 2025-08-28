Marketplace®

Aug 28, 2025

U.S. officials pressure EU regulators to soften tech regulations

Cristiano Lima-Strong, assistant editor at the news site Tech Policy Press, says Silicon Valley leaders want the bloc to weaken its Digital Services Act, which penalizes internet companies for not curbing online illegal content.

Santje09/Getty Images/iStockphoto

President Donald Trump called out countries trying to regulate U.S. tech companies earlier this week, warning they could face new tariffs. The White House has struck a provisional trade deal with the European Union, but tensions remain over the bloc's sweeping tech laws, like the Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to moderate illegal content and disinformation.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Cristiano Lima-Strong, assistant editor at Tech Policy Press, who’s been writing about the administration's pressure campaign around this law.

