President Donald Trump called out countries trying to regulate U.S. tech companies earlier this week, warning they could face new tariffs. The White House has struck a provisional trade deal with the European Union, but tensions remain over the bloc's sweeping tech laws, like the Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to moderate illegal content and disinformation.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Cristiano Lima-Strong, assistant editor at Tech Policy Press, who’s been writing about the administration's pressure campaign around this law.

