The conversation about AI and workers is often centered on which human jobs might be “replaced by robots,” rather than what working humans want from AI tools.

Researchers at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, led by Yijia Shao, asked about 1,500 workers what they want from the technology. The survey found that while some workers find AI useful for repetitive work, other respondents wanted more — sometimes, more than the technology is capable of, according to research co-author and Stanford economist Erik Brynjolfsson.

Marketplace’s Meghan Mccarty Carino spoke with Brynjolfsson about the disconnect between what workers want and what workplace AI software is actually doing for them.

More on this

“What Workers Really Want from Artificial Intelligence” - from the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI